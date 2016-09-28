Fairies and unicorns could help Hartlepool business grow

A Hartlepool entrepreneur - whose business brings art to a younger generation - is enjoying a brush with success.

Alex Muller-Nicholson set up Rosarts which specialises in children’s wall art.

Her “storified art” combines original hand-painted work with the printed word.

Clients can select prints for special occasions and have themes ranging from animals and pirates to fairies and unicorns.

A story is incorporated into each print for a one-of-a-kind collector’s edition. Rosarts prints can also be used as home décor.

Alex said: “I started Rosarts because I believe our artwork should be both beautiful and meaningful.

“Everyone has a story, especially our children. Through Rosarts, I can bring these stories to life.”

Her studio became an online sensation when art lovers watched her create prints during live video streaming on the company’s Facebook page.

Each print is created from scratch, tailored to the individual, and includes a consultation.

Now Rosarts has been accepted into an accelerator scheme in Newcastle called Entrepreneurial Spark.

Alex said: “It’s a massive scheme that could really help build my idea into a thriving local business and they’re powered by NatWest/RBS, KPMG, Pinsent Masons and EMC/Dell.

“I won a place on the programme back in March and have just started up there in an office they’ve had custom-built in the RBS/NatWest business banking centre on the Quayside to help me and other local small business owners grow and scale up quickly.”