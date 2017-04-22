Footage released of gigantic vessel which will bring world's heaviest cargo load to Hartlepool

This is the gigantic ship which is transporting the world's heaviest load of cargo to Hartlepool.

The largest ever oil rig demolition project will be heading to town next month next month in the form of the 24,200 tonne Delta oil rig topside when it is recovered from the North Sea.

Pioneering Spirit

Firm Able UK created Europe’s strongest quayside in Hartlepool to take delivery of the massive load, which is being transported on the Pioneering Spirit vessel.

The ship, which is is the length of six jumbo jets, will carry the Delta topside from Shell’s Brent field in the North Sea. It will be the heaviest single structure lifted in the history of the oil and gas industry.

Here it will be handled by workers at the Hartlepool yard, where 100 jobs were created in building the quayside. Once at Able UK’s Seaton Port site in the town, work will begin on dismantling the enormous structure and more than 97% of the material from it will be reused or recycled, creating another 100 jobs for this process.

More than 100 rigs are due to be decommissioned in UK and Norwegian waters over the next 10 years at a cost of billions to oil companies and taxpayers.

Although the dismantling of the Delta rig is not the first in the UK, it is believed to be the biggest.

Philip Robinson, a spokesman for Shell, told us earlier: “The Brent Delta topside, which weighs 24,200 tonnes and contains equipment for drilling, producing and processing oil and gas, as well as the accommodation block and helipad will be removed as one piece by the world’s biggest vessel.”

Bosses at Able say they will be using the latest techniques and technologies available for the recycling to achieve the highest possible environmenal standards.