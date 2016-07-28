Good idea? Food waste used to make Waitrose pasta packets

Waitrose is to sell pasta in packaging made from food waste in a move it claims is a first among UK supermarkets.

The grocer will shortly launch two new fusilli pastas, one made from green peas and the other from red lentils, in packaging made from 15% food waste.

The food waste is made up of the peas and pulses that do not make the grade during the production of the pasta. They are used towards the pasta box instead of being thrown out.

Waitrose said the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)-certified packaging reduced the use of virgin tree pulp by 15% and lowered greenhouse gas emissions by 20% for the two products.

The box can be in direct contact with the pasta, eliminating the need for an inner plastic packet, and is 100% recyclable.

Waitrose pasta buyer Jo Heywood said: "Pasta is such a staple product for many families, so it's exciting to be offering our customers a pasta with a twist, both nutritionally and environmentally.

"We're always looking at ways to cut down on our packaging, use more sustainable materials and reduce our food waste, so we're pleased to be working towards all three of these targets with this new launch."

Both pastas will be available from August 1 at £1.99 for a 250g pack as part of the Waitrose LoveLife range.

