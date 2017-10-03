Greggs reveals healthy rise in sales thanks to strong breakfast trade

North East baker Greggs has posted a healthy rise in third-quarter sales - and announced the launch of an all-day breakfast wrap.

The Tyneside-based firm's total sales grew by 8.6% and like-for-like sales rose 5% in the 13 weeks to September 30.

The group recorded particularly strong trade at breakfast time, along with an increase in its healthy eating ranges.

To this end, Thai chicken soup will also be added to its menu this autumn, sitting alongside cold-pressed juice and freshly-prepared salads as part of Greggs' Balanced Choice options

Greggs trades from 1,830 stores and is in the midst of a shop refurbishment programme that has seen 120 refits.

In the year to date, sales have risen 7.8% and like-for-like sales are up 3.9%.

In August, half-year profits at the chain took a hit from costs linked to restructuring the business.

The group also saw margins hit by higher import costs and said it was remaining alert to the squeeze on consumer spending.

The firm said: "As we have previously indicated, food ingredient cost pressures are a headwind, although we continue to expect that the rate of increase will begin to ease towards the end of the year."