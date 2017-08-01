Greggs sees sales soar to £453million - buoyed up by coffee, breakfasts and 'Balanced Choices'

The North East's favourite bakery has announced a hike in sales to £453million as coffees, breakfasts, health choices and its "traditional savoury favourites" continue to fly off the shelves.

The Newcastle-based firm, which has more than 1,800 branches across the UK, saw sales rise by 7.3% and a total pre-tax profit of £19.4million for the first half of the year.

The chain's interim results for the first half of the year also show it opened opened 61 shops in the first 26 weeks of 2017, but closed 19. It expects its total number of new shops to hit 100 by the end of the year, however.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said operational highlights for the year so far included like-for-like sales growth from its coffee and breakfasts, its "Balanced Choice’ range including new salads and drinks, "hot food choices" and "traditional savoury favourites".

He said the firm's shop-opening programme was progressing well with new systems in place ahead of plan, and investment in its supply chain on track.

Mr Whiteside said: "The business has traded in line with our plans during the first half of the year. We have made good progress with our strategic plans and remain confident of future prospects - although we remain alert to short-term pressures on consumers’ disposable income.

"Over the year as a whole we expect to deliver results in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan.”