Hartlepool energy firm signs sponsorship deal with Premier League football club

A Hartlepool-based energy firm is to sponsor the charitable arm of a Premier League football club, it has been announced.

Utility Alliance have become the Burnley FC in the Community’s first official principal partner.

In the first deal of its kind for the official charity, the partnership will see Utility Alliance, enter into a two-year deal with the Lancashire club.

Utility Alliance will also become Community’s official energy supplier, powering the charity’s facilities portfolio including the Leisure Box operation.

As part of the deal, the firm’s logo will be use on Burnley training kits, advertising at the club’s home ground Turf Moor and the stadium’s scoreboard.

Utility Alliance is looking to expand its presence in the North West whilst supporting the work of Burnley FC in the Community.

Ian Willis, PR and marketing executive for Utility Alliance, said: “We are delighted to be linking up with Burnley FC in the Community.

“We have worked hard to complete this deal, and we have been very impressed by the plans that Neil Hart, Ryan Bradley and the rest of the team have in taking what is already a fantastic scheme further forward.

“Utility Alliance is a relatively new company, but we have made great strides in raising our brand awareness since the turn of the year and to have the opportunity to link up with a Premier League club is something we are very proud of.

“We are genuinely excited to be working with the club’s official charity, and we wish Sean Dyche and his team every success for the new season.”

Neil Hart, chief executive officer at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Utility Alliance on board as our principal partner.

“This key investment from a fantastic organisation will be crucial to the development of our work – work that is already touching the lives of over 20,000 people locally.

“The fact they are so enthusiastic to give something back demonstrates the kind of company Utility Alliance are.

“We are really looking forward to working closely with them over the next two years.”

Utility Alliance was set up in February 2015 with a team of only six staff, but now operates with a workforce in excess of 200 and turns over in excess of £6million per annum.

The company works on a business to business model, giving companies the opportunity to save money on their utility bills and ecome more energy efficient.