Hartlepool firm plans for the future with big investment

A Hartlepool firm has invested £750,000 in cutting edge machinery.

Top Brass, which makes furniture, metalwork, upholstery, wall art, blinds and curtains, has invested in cutting edge machinery for its new premises.

Bosses have also brought in a brickette machine which turns sawdust into fuel to heat the factory.

Managing director Colin Robinson said: “The investments we’re making in the factory are key to the long term sustainability of the business and also crucial to our commitment in being environmentally-conscious in all areas of what we do.

“We’re already in the process of moving into our new premises, it’s a brilliant place to bring our customers, with its own unique showroom, comfortable reception area and boardroom that overlooks the entire factory floor.”

Top Brass expanded its operations earlier this year and has bases in London and Hartlepool.

Colin added: “This move was a strategic one, with good transport links, lower running costs and an abundance of skilled workers in the area, it made sense to join the thriving curtain and upholstery manufacturing division here in the North East.”

Furniture Production Manager Andrew Ward said: “This machinery will make a massive difference to productivity and also by investing such an amount into the world’s leading-edge technology, we’re constantly giving our customers the best possible service and products.”