Hartlepool firms can learn how to cash in on Northern Powerhouse fund

Hartlepool firms can find out more on how to clinch a share of a £400m investment pot,

An event is on the way in town where delegates can learn more about the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The briefing and networking event is being lined up at the Tees & Hartlepool Yacht Club which is in West Harbour in Hartlepool.

It will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 8am to 10am and has been arranged by Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund Managers in conjunction with Hartlepool Borough Council.

They said it was being held to tell local partners about the new £400m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) and how to access it.

The event will brief business advisers and the local business community.

The will be told about the new funding opportunities available and about how businesses can access the funds.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, which was established in conjunction with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the UK Government, will provide small and medium businesses with increased flexibility in the types of funding available. It will also help to boost investment levels in the North.

The event is one of three significant business seminars on the way in Hartlepool in the coming days. The Tees Valley Digital Salon will meet on April 25 at the Innovation Centre from 2pm.

It provides a platform for the digital business community to discuss challenges being faced in the industry and find innovative solutions.

The next meeting will discuss what support is needed to scale a business.

A day later, Hartlepool Enterprise Centre will host an event called Managing People - from Start to Finish.

It starts at 1pm and looks at how to carry out a recruitment process including preparation of a job description.

It is part of a weekly series of meetings which will also discuss topics such as Performance Management & Reviews, and Developing Talent.

Those interested in finding out more on any of the events should call (01429) 867677, or email info@investinhartlepool.com