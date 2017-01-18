Hartlepool firms help Tees Valley resurgence

Millions more pounds have been added to the Tees Valley’s economic output.

And it could get even better, thanks to Hartlepool’s contribution to an encouraging month of growth for the area.

The latest economic briefing by Tees Valley Unlimited focused on the overall picture for the Tees Valley for December.

It showed:

* The economic output of Tees Valley has gone up to £12,637m - an annual increase of £216m or 1.7%.

* The number of Tees Valley businesses as a proportion of the resident adult population was 317 in March last year.

That’s better than most other Local Enterprise Partnership areas of the North.

* Trampoline park brand Jump 360 had added to the good news by revealing plans to open a new venue in Hartlepool.

The new 30,000 sq ft facility will be based near the Tees Bay Retail Park and open towards the end of this month.

The plan was expected to create 40 jobs, adding to the company’s existing 110-strong workforce.

* Manufacturing company Top Brass invested £750,000 in new machinery and equipment at its new Hartlepool plant.

The company secured a £190,000 grant from regional growth fund Let’s Grow North East as part of an overall funding package to support its expansion plans.

A spokesman for TVU said in the briefing: “December was a broadly positive month for new job announcements across the Tees Valley.”