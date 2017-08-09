Hartlepool firms meet to discuss business challenges for area

Businesses met in Hartlepool to discuss the challenges which they face being based in the North East.

Changing Futures North East, a family support and mediation charity, assembled prominent firms to debate the social, educational and business challenges that face the region and how, through collaboration, those issues can be overcome.

The event, held at Hartlepool College of Further Education, saw representatives from 18 local businesses, including Hartlepool Borough Council, JDR Cables, J&B Recycling and UK Steel, join a discussion around ‘Building a thriving North East’, which was headed by a panel of industry opinion leaders from Hartlepool’s business, charity and education sectors.

Jayne Moules, who is strategic development manager at Changing Futures North East, said: “Financial poverty is prevalent within our communities but just as important, yet not as well understood, is poverty of opportunity.

“Young people may be limited by their immediate environment and what they are exposed to by their parents and we shouldn’t expect them to know any more than that unless we open their eyes.

“Family difficulties and conflict also impact on young people’s ability to take up opportunities that are no doubt available to them.”

To find out more about the work of Changing Futures North East or to offer any support to the charity, get in touch with the team on 01429 891 444.