Hartlepool gets in the Zone for another jobs boost

Up to 50 new jobs could be created in Hartlepool thanks to new offices in a business centre.

More than 11,000 sq ft of extra space has been released at the Rivergreen Business Centre in the Queens Meadow Enterprise Zone.

We are very flexible when it comes to making changes to buildings to meet their business needs, and we are very proud of our tenants’ success. Peter Candler

And bosses at the centre’s developers Rivergreen Developments have told how potential investors would be moving in to a flourishing area which has helped businesses to grow.

Current tenants include award-winning medical diagnostic specialist Hart Biologicals, rapid tooling and plastic injection moulding manufacturer Omega Plastics, Dutch-owned Applus RTD which provides non-destructive testing (NDT) services to the oil and gas and nuclear industries, and LabShop which makes, assembles and distributes laboratory consumables.

Rivergreen Developments managing director Peter Candler said he was “very proud of our tenants’ success. For example Hart Biologicals has more than tripled its workforce and started working in close partnership with a German company since they first moved to Rivergreen Business Centre.”

Teesside commercial property consultants Dodds Brown has been appointed to market the high specification office and production or storage space.

Thanks to its Enterprise Zone status, qualifying tenants can receive up to 100% rate rebates for five years, plus capital grants and extra practical help and advice from Hartlepool Borough Council.

Letting agent Richard Brown, partner at Dodds Brown, said “Rivergreen Business Centre already has a core of very successful, specialised businesses in an accessible location which can draw from a highly skilled workforce.

“In addition to a supportive developer, Hartlepool council is also very keen to talk to prospective tenants to see how it can help them move into the development.”

Qualifying businesses could be working in fields such as advanced engineering, advanced manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and renewable energy.

More information is available from Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic development team on (01429) 523503.