Hartlepool legend to be guest of honour at awards

Two people who put Hartlepool on the map will play a leading role at the town’s prestigious business awards this year.

Former Hartlepool United star Ritchie Humphreys has been confirmed as the guest speaker at the Hartlepool Business Awards.

Hartlepool Business Awards last year.

And town man Danny Posthill, who was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent, will be providing the entertainment, said awards co-ordinator Andrew Steel.

He added: “I am really pleased that we have got two great representatives of the town. They will be there to help us celebrate the best of business.”

Comedy impressionist Danny shot to fame two years ago on hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

And Ritchie, who is now the chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association, made a club record 544 appearances for Hartlepool United.

Entries for this year’s awards have now closed and Mr Steel said: “We have had an increased number of entries which is pleasing to see. We have also got a lot more new entries this year than ever before.

“And a lot of those have been shortlisted as well. I can not wait for what is going to be a great night.”

The awards night will be held in the Borough Hall on the Headland on Thursday, May 11.

The categories which are being contended this year are;

Danny Posthill.

l Service Sector sponsored by Tilly, Bailey & Irvine.

l Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Waltons Clark Whitehill.

l The Community category sponsored by the Hartlepool Mail.

l Business Leader of the Year sponsored by the Hartlepool Business Forum.

l Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality sponsored by the Passport Group.

l Creative Industries sponsored by Cleveland College of Art and Design.

l Young Entrepreneur sponsored by The Gus Robinson Foundation.

l Most Promising New Business sponsored by Beaumont Consulting/Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.

l Investment in Training sponsored by Hartlepool College of Further Education.

l Best Small Business sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The Overall Business of the Year - which is sponsored by the Gus Robinson Foundation - is selected from the winners of each of the categories.

To book tickets, email cbibby@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk and to find out more about the competition, visit http://hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/hartlepoolbusinessawards