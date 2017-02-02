Hartlepool mum needs your help to win a national title

A Hartlepool mum is hoping Mail readers can help her to become a national winner.

Abigail Curtis started Lingotots Teesside around four years ago when she wanted somewhere to teach her children Patrick, 8, and Mathew, 5, in foreign languages.

I don’t go out and teach the children, I run the business so I sometimes don’t see the pleasure and the enjoyment the children get. It is really good when you hear of something like this Abigail Curtis

She decided the best route was to form a firm herself where children could learn French and Spanish.

Lingotots Teesside has flourished and Abigail now runs after school clubs in Hartlepool and Blackhall, as well as a lunch club in another Hartlepool school.

Her success has put her in the running in the Franchisee of the Year awards which are held by workingmums.co.uk.

People can vote for Abigail before the deadline of March 3.

Abigail was delighted to be in the running. She said: “I am really proud and really happy about it. It is good to be recognised for the hard work I am doing behind the scenes. I don’t go out and teach the children, I run the business so I sometimes don’t see the pleasure and the enjoyment the children get.

“It is really good when you hear of something like this.”

Lingotots Teesside has also expanded into the Middlesbrough area where it is now in three schools, as well as after school clubs in Middlesbrough and Stockton.

To find out more about the competition, and to register a vote for Abigail, visit https://www.workingmums.co.uk/top-franchise-awards/franchisee-year-award-2017-cast-vote/abigail-curtis-from-lingotot/