Hartlepool United issued with winding up petition – but club say it’s business as usual

Hartlepool United insists it is business as usual despite a petition being issued to wind the club up over unpaid tax bills.

A petition for a winding up order by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs was listed in London’s High Court.

The Mail understands that a bill, due to be paid to the HMRC, went unpaid for around eight to 10 days.

But the issue is said to have since been resolved, and the bill has been settled.

When approached by the Mail, the club confirmed that despite the petition all issues had been resolved and the bill paid.

The petition reads: “A Petition to wind up the above-named Company, Registration Number 00098191, of Victoria Ground, Hartlepool, Cleveland, TS24 8BZ, presented on 14 October 2016 by the COMMISSIONERS FOR HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS, of South West Wing, Bush House, Strand, London, WC2B 4RD, claiming to be Creditors of the Company, will be heard at the High Court, Royal Courts of Justice, 7 Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1NL on 28 November 2016 at 1030 hours (or as soon thereafter as the Petition can be heard).”

This is the second such incident this year involving the club and the HMRC.

Earlier this year Pools avoided a move by the taxman to try to wind the club up over a tax debt after an accounting error.

That petition was dismissed by the judge after the court heard the club had already paid the money owed, which it blamed on an accounting software error.

The club said the debt was paid as soon as it was brought to their attention but the court process had already began.

At the time Hartlepool United chairman Gary Coxall said: “It wasn’t due to a lack of funds. It was purely our records showed differently to their records.”

Recruitment firm JPNG became the new owners of the club some 18 months ago after taking over from IOR.