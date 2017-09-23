Hartlepool woman ‘changes direction of life’ after getting dream job

A Hartlepool woman is celebrating after turning her life around to get a new job thanks to an employment project.

In just nine months, Julie Ralton, 49, has gone from low confidence and sleepless nights to securing her dream job with help from Step Forward Tees Valley.

Step Forward Tees Valley is funded by the National Lottery, through the Big Lottery Fund, and the European Social Fund, as part of a joint programme to help socially excluded people back to work.

Run by the Northern Inclusion Consortium, it brings different organisations together to offer practical support to help people resolve issues, such as self-confidence, addiction, a conviction or ill health, so they can move their lives forward and hopefully find work or training.

When Julie first registered to Step Forward Tees Valley for help to find work, being unemployed had knocked her confidence and her personal circumstances were worrying her.

The programme put Julie in touch with Darlington CAB, as well as Amacus and NCS who helped her with confidence, wellbeing and interview skills.

With new-found confidence, Julie began a work placement at Stranton Primary School, in Hartlepool, where her new employers were so impressed by her performance that they offered her a job as an admin assistant.

Julie said: “This has changed the direction of my life and I look forward to going to work each day.

“If it wasn’t for all the help and support I’ve had from Step Forward Tees Valley, I wouldn’t have found the best job I ever had.”

Step Forward Tees Valley can be contacted on (01325) 529210 or log on to sfteesvalley.co.uk