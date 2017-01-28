How to enter the Hartlepool Business Awards

Would-be entrants for this year’s Hartlepool Business awards can apply online.

Those interested should visit www.hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk where an application form is available.

Entries are open from now until March 17.

Categories for this year’s competition are;

l Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by the Hartlepool Business Forum.

l Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Waltons Clark Whitehill.

l Best Small Business, sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses.

l Creative Industries, sponsored by Cleveland College of Art and Design.

l Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by The Gus Robinson Foundation.

l Community Award, sponsored by the Hartlepool Mail.

l Investment in Training, sponsored by Hartlepool College of Further Education.

l Most Promising New Business, sponsored by Beaumont Consulting/Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.

l Service sector, sponsored by Tilly, Bailey & Irvine.

l Tourism and Leisure, sponsored by Passport Group.

l Overall Business of the Year, sponsored by The Gus Robinson Foundation.

Entries are restricted to three categories only and the winner of the Overall Business of the Year will be chosen from the winners of the categories.

Tickets for the three course dinner are available to reserve.

Those wanting to reserve tickets should contact (01429) 404038 or email cbibby@hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk