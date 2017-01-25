Huge deal confirmed for Peterlee firm

A Peterlee manufacturing company is expanding its portfolio nationally.

It comes after the firm D&S Services was awarded a contract to re-develop a prestigious building in Leeds City Centre.

D&S Services was appointed on a sub-contract basis to play a key role in the development of Merrion House.

The 170,000 sq ft office space is jointly owned by Town Centre Securities Plc and Leeds City Council as part of a partnership between public and private sectors, and will be the new home of the local authority.

Merrion House was originally built in 1973. It is having a huge refurbishment for the council to return with all of its public facing services under one roof.

D&S Services, which is based on the South West Industrial Estate in Peterlee, was tasked with re-cladding the existing 12-storey concrete exterior with brick and glazing in a new modern configuration.

Mark Kelly, director at D&S Services said: “The re-development of New Merrion House has been a major project for us, and certainly one of our most high profile.

“As a growing company, being selected to manufacture the pre-fabricated aluminium external frames complete with brick cladding and grout is testament to the high quality services we provide and our ability to secure lucrative contracts nationally.”

Corium, which is a unique and innovative brick cladding system, was used by D&S Services to give a new modern finish to the building.

The whole process was pre-fabricated and allowed manufacturing to take place at D&S Services’ factory.

That helped to significantly reduce the on-site construction time.