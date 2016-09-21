International praise and a top honour for Hartlepool firm

A Hartlepool firm has won an award to recognise its worlwide reputation for quality, safety and trustworthiness.

Church Street-based Origma Global Services has been awarded the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Certificate.

Managing partner John Christal said the honour was an indication of the safety and security levels at the firm - but so much more than that as well.

“For us, safety and security also mean fostering a compliant business culture.”

The voluntary AEO certificate was developed by the European Union in 2008 to prevent devious business practices and make international supply chains more transparent, safer and more secure.

Emma Christal from the logistics/quality department in the company, was responsible for the certification process.

She said: “We had to complete an extensive questionnaire, which asked about the security measures implemented for our computer systems, for example, and the people who have access to our premises.

“HMRC performed a comprehensive audit of our processes for both the imports and exports of our clients’ goods, and also the training our employees have received to carry out these important functions.”

It’s been a period of growth for Origma which is a freight forwarding business which moves the goods of other companies around the world.

It also delivers training in international trade and in dangerous goods. Origma has grown into bigger premises and is “looking to take the training to the next level.” said Mr Christal.