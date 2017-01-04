Jobs boost as new offices move into old Hartlepool Mail building

A jobs-boosting Hartlepool office redevelopment has been completed and companies are moving in.

The former Hartlepool Mail offices in Wesley Square has been converted into a ground floor base for Rob Collier’s award-winning firm Advanced Retail Solutions.

He spearheaded the conversion of the whole of the building, and transformed the other two floors into premium office suites for companies to lease.

Advanced Retail Solutions has already arrived from its former home on the Queens Meadow Business Park, and recruited an extra 10 people, with more expected this year.

Another company has signed up for one of the upstairs office suites, bringing 12 jobs with it.

The redeveloped building also has a reception area, meeting rooms, conference rooms, kitchens and bathrooms on every floor.

Mr Collier said: “It has been unbelievable for us. It has been a major project and everyone is over the moon with it. We want the building to be thriving. It can hold up to 250 people.

“Moving forward, the company is in a much stronger position.”

His firm, which supplies major retailers all over the UK, including professional hairdressing services, hair care products, hair colouring and associated sundries, has also diversified into premium office letting.

An open day for firms to take a look at the offices has been organised for January 10.

The Mail is now operating from Scarborough Street. Contact a reporter on (01429) 865475.