Kareen is keen to make an impression in business

The newest member of a business park panel has spoken of the exciting times ahead.

Expansion and more jobs is proposed for many companies in the East Durham area, said Kareen James-Rawson.

She has been welcomed onto the steering group of the Peterlee Business Park. Kareen is HR Manager at Mecaplast and has been actively involved with the group since its inception four years ago.

She replaces Valda Goodfellow.

Kareen said: “I am delighted to join the steering group and play my part in the continued growth of our business community.

“These are exciting times for our businesses, with many including Mecaplast expanding and creating jobs for people in the area.”

She praised the efforts of existing members of the panel and said their achievements in the last few years “should not be underestimated.”

Kareen added: “I am looking forward to hopefully enhancing the good work currently being done.”

She replaces Valda from Goodfellow and Goodfellow, who stepped down after two years to focus on the growth of her business in London.

Group chairman Steve Metcalfe, HR manager at NSK Bearings, said: “With her wealth of experience and business contacts, Kareen will be a real asset to our group and we’re all delighted she has agreed to join us.”