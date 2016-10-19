Let’s get physical! Help Hartlepool business boss to back Children in Need

A Hartlepool business boss is encouraging people to get fit and do their bit for Children in Need.

John Laws, who runs the online firm Sound Coach UK from the town, urged people to #DonateYourSweat by taking part in a unique charity workout challenge.

All of the proceeds of a podcast will be donated to both Children in Need 2016 and Hartlepool charity Families First.

John said: “The average Brit spends over £37,000 in their lifetime on fitness products and fads.

“But imagine if we could help people get fit & helps others all at the same time.

“The #DonateYourSweat workout is the next in a unique workout series from Sound Coach, encouraging participants to get fit & help others at the same time.”

The workout will be given away via streaming platforms.

Participants can donate money for taking part to the official #DonateYourSweat Just Giving page or pay for the download via iTunes, Google Play and other media.

The full workout will be 20 minutes long, and split up into levels of beginner, intermediate, hard and brutal.

John added, “In 2014 research shows that 31.2% of children aged 2 to 15 were classed as overweight - they are Children In Need - and we can help them with this workout.”

He said people can also get involved after the release by streaming the workout via Spotify or paying for the digital download via all main digital music platforms with 100% of the revenue going to the Children In Need campaign.

The one-off workout will be available to stream and download later this month.