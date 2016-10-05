Lidl plans dazzling new store creating 20 more jobs in Hartlepool

More jobs and a huge investment could be on the way at a Hartlepool store thanks to plans for an extensive regeneration.

Lidl UK confirmed it had submitted a planning application, which will see its store on Jesmond Gardens rebuilt.

What customers can expect of the new store.

Bosses called it an “extensive regeneration of the site” which, the Mail understands, could create about 20 more jobs.

The supermarket first revealed earlier in the year that it wanted to update the site and held a public consultation day in the existing store.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application with Hartlepool Borough Council.

“If granted this would mark a substantial investment in the area, and the creation of new jobs when the store opens.”

We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application with Hartlepool Borough Council. David Murphy

Bosses also praised the people of Hartlepool for getting involved in the consultation exercise.

Mr Murphy added: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support and feedback so far and look forward to receiving the decision in due course.”

The plans would see the current store demolished and rebuilt in the same location within the site.

The new sustainable store would have a glass front and a sales area which would be much larger than the existing one.

What customers can expect of the new store.

It would be increased by 80 per cent from its current 800m sq to 1,424m sq.

State of the art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and parking for both cars and bicycles would be added.

There would also be improved welfare facilities for employees.

The company hopes that a decision will be made on the application in December.

Lidl, set up in the UK in 1994, has grown consistently and today has more than 630 stores in England, Scotland and Wales.