Lots of interest in revamped Hartlepool Mail building

Sixteen firms have already showed an interest in moving into a revamped Hartlepool building.

Two new floors of premium office suites are now available for companies to lease at the former Hartlepool Mail offices in Wesley Square.

Rob Collier’s award-winning firm Advanced Retail Solutions is based on the ground floor and Rob spearheaded the conversion of the rest of the building.

Rob’s firm, which supplies major retailers all over the UK, including professional hairdressing services, hair care products, hair colouring and associated sundries, has also diversified into premium office letting.

Both he and director John Wood were at the company’s open day where they welcomed representatives of firms who wanted to take a look around the building.

John said: “It is about the regeneration of Hartlepool centre. We want to create a high standard business hub, but with a family atmosphere where firms can and will flourish.”

Rob said the open day had been “really good.”

He said a lot of the companies which had shown an interest were former Hartlepool firms “looking to come back into town” and looking to find a centralised location.

“Everyone has said we have done a fantastic job on this building.”

Advanced Retail Solutions has already arrived from its former home on the Queens Meadow Business Park, and recruited an extra 10 people, with more expected this year.

Another company has signed up for one of the upstairs office suites, bringing 12 jobs with it.

