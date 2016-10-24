Lucrative business is up for grabs - and Hartlepool’s the place to find out more

Lucrative opportunities are available for Hartlepool companies in the energy and engineering industries - and bosses can find out more at a breakfast briefing in the town.

The Tees Valley business community is to be given an insight into the supply chain by key figures from two leading Hartlepool firmsg.

As an organisation that is committed to supporting local enterprise and delivering economic growth in the area, it is important that the Combined Authority links closely with the business community and supports events like these Christopher Akers-Belcher

Senior figures from JDR Cables, the leading power cable manufacturer for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, and EDF Energy’s Nuclear Hartlepool Power Station will be the keynote speakers at the Tees Engineering Network (TEN) event.

The free event is on Friday, November 18 from starting 8am at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club.

It comes after a string of successful briefings delivered by the network, including the recent Cummins and MPI Offshore procurement event that attracted nearly 100 delegates.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Member of Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: “The TEN events have proven to be a great success among the Tees Valley business community, with a lot of interest shown in recent and upcoming briefings. As an organisation that is committed to supporting local enterprise and delivering economic growth in the area, it is important that the Combined Authority links closely with the business community and supports events like these.”

He said it was “shaping up to be another successful event that will highlight the opportunities available to firms.”

Ken Stephens, Business Development Manager at Industrial Marine Hydraulics and one of the TEN founders, added: “Tees Valley is home to an extensive range of businesses which have the capabilities to meet the demand of our local engineering supply chain, and with the quality of keynote speakers at the event, this will provide a real insight into the various sectors and opportunities available to businesses involved in the process.”

People who are looking to attend must register at the TEN website at http://www.tees-engineering-network.co.uk.

Places are limited and initial priority will be given to engineering companies which are based in the Tees Valley.