Massive deal protects 50 jobs and there’s more on the way for Hartlepool firm

Fifty jobs have been protected - and there’s more on the way for a Hartlepool firm which has signed multi-million pound contracts with three globally renowned companies.

CFB Risk Management has announced the huge deal to provide fire and rescue safety services on an industrial level.

Bosses signed deals with Huntsman Tioxide, Ineos Nitriles (UK) Limited, and Navigator Terminals, who are all at Seal Sands.

It safeguards 50 jobs at CFB, creates new posts and boosts the company’s apprenticeship scheme with more opportunities for the young unemployed. It will also bring further investment in equipment and resources.

The deal means CFB will provide round-the-clock asset protection for the firms.

CFB Risk Management was set up in 2011 and was the first firm of its kind to be set up by a UK fire authority. It now has one of the largest workforces in the UK with the skills and competence to work in high hazard conditions.

Managing director Ian Hayton said: “We know that safety is an absolute top priority for these three global companies so we are delighted at the confidence they are showing in us.

“These are very significant contracts for us and a great opportunity. We believe that this shared model enables us to deliver the highest quality of service in the most cost-effective way bringing benefits to everyone.”

Technical Director Gary Cawley said: “We have just completed an initial three-year contract with Ineos Nitriles (UK) Limited and are very pleased that it has been renewed with the addition of Navigator Terminals and Huntsman. It has taken more than 18 months of hard work and commitment to put this together and, by passing on savings to our customers, it is helping to support businesses and employment on Teesside as well as boosting our own workforce.”

The new contracts come on the back of recent growth for CFB, basde at Queens Meadow, and which provides services such as emergency planning and fire engineering to emergency response and training and exercising. Customers include blue-chip companies in high-hazard sectors such as oil and gas, power, petrochemical and nuclear.