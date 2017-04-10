Meet the Hartlepool team who shaped up in big style - and won silver!

They shaped up for a fitness challenge - and now workers at a Hartlepool firm are celebrating with a well-deserved award.

Training specialists Amacus held four health and wellbeing campaigns for their staff.

The icing on the cake for the business and staff was having fun taking part in the activities which we did as a team and not only did we improve our health and wellbeing it also boosted team working and morale Christine Hall

They did everything from zumba to pilates, a team pedometer challenge and ate less sugar.

It all paid off when the Church Street-based firm won silver at the North East Better Health at Work Awards. That’s even better than the bronze they got last year.

They collected the honour at the Queens Campus, Durham University Stockton, in front of guest speakers, including athlete turned entrepreneur Matty Hynes.

Managing Director Christine Hall said: “We are now proactively working towards the gold level of award which is a priority for us as a company.”