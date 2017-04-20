Mini Super Nintendo rumoured for Christmas launch

It’s one of the biggest selling game consoles of all time and looks set to make a comeback as sources close to Nintendo reveal a SNES mini could be launched in time for Christmas.

The news, which has yet to be officially confirmed from the Japanese manufacturer, comes from gaming site Eurogamer.

Eurogamer claims sources close to the company have leaked information that the SNES mini is now currently in development and has a 2017 release date.

The SNES mini is expected to follow with the NES mini’s plug and play set up and come pre-installed with games ready to play. It’s unclear what games will make the final cut but fans can likely expect the family favourites such as Donkey Kong, Mario and Zelda to make an appearance.

The SNES mini comeback is also allegedly the reason why last year’s hugely popular NES Classic Edition was abruptly discontinued after selling out worldwide.

The news will be met with delight for millions of UK SNES fans who have a second opportunity to replay their favourite childhood games.



During it’s heyday in the 90s the SNES reportedly sold 49.10 millions units worldwide and became the best-selling games console of the era.