More jobs on the way for growing Hartlepool firm

More jobs are on the way at a Hartlepool company which works with estate agents and property portals all round the world.

Property Webmasters has grown to a team of seven including graphic designers, web developers, a project manager, and salesperson.

But now, after celebrating the 10th birthday of his firm, director Jamie Arthur has outlined ambitious plans for the future.

There are also plans to buy the company’s own premises, preferably in Hartlepool.

He said: “It is testament to the hard work and commitment of myself and the team that the business has reached its 10th birthday.

“When I look back over the last decade, it is amazing to see how the company has grown, both in terms of clients and of staff.

The firm, based on Queens Meadow Business Park, has 80 per cent of its customers outside of the UK including the USA, Australia, Asia, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Mainland Europe, and the Middle East.

Recently, the firm completed a makeover of a property portal site in Thailand, which then went on to be sold for $11m.

Jamie, 36, set up the business in 2006, after he spotted a gap in the market.

He said: “We are fortunate enough to work with thousands of estate agents globally helping them to build professional websites which generate inquiries, and we have seen some real successes.

The married dad-of-one added: “We’re a talented, hard-working team and we intend to keep pushing forward to achieve the ambitious targets I’ve put in place for 2017.

“We are recruiting for three new staff members currently, an account manager, digital marketer and a sales person, with the aim of boosting the team further later in the year.

“We are also looking to buy our own premises which will give us more space to expand, but we are planning to stay in Hartlepool.

“I was born and raised in Hartlepool. It’s good to do something positive in your home town.”