More trains for Hartlepool’s Christmas shoppers

A rail firm has announced plans for more trains to help Christmas shoppers from Hartlepool.

Bosses at Grand Central Rail say they want to help people to make the most of the festive season by unveiling its additional Christmas services from Hartlepool to York.

Throughout December, the additional direct services will leave every Saturday from Hartlepool at 09.35am.

They will get into York for 11am.

The train service will also call at Eaglescliffe, Northallerton and Thirsk stations.

Tickets are now on sale from £13.40 return.

Bosses said the extra services will enable visitors to gain easy access to one of the best loved cities for Christmas shopping with traditional wooden stalls, festive greenery and handmade gifts that its Christmas market has to offer.

Richard McClean, Managing Director of Grand Central Rail, said: “Christmas is an exciting time for our customers, who will be actively preparing for the festive season.

“The additional services will ensure that our customers are able to make the most out of the busy Christmas period, with ease of travel to York – a city renowned for its Christmas shopping.

“At Grand Central we are always looking at ways to improve the travel experience for passengers and hope that Hartlepool residents take advantage of these additional services to enjoy the array of boutiques, markets and independent shops that York has to offer.”