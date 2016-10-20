Mr Men and Little Miss to feature on new set of stamps - are you happy or grumpy about it?

Stamp collectors of a certain age will be very happy, or even grumpy, after news that the Royal Mail is issuing a special set to celebrate the Mr Men and Little Miss set of books.

Mr Bump, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Sunshine, and of course Mr Happy and Mr Grumpy, feature on the 10 stamps - which mark the 45th anniversary of the books by RogerHargreaves.

Mr Men and Little Miss

He created the first book after his son Adam asked him what a tickle looked like, inspiring a copywriter to visualise a small orange man with long arms.

Since 1971, 50 Mr Men and 36 Little Miss books have been published - and Adam took over from his father following his death in 1988.

He said: "I feel incredibly proud and I think my father would have been equally proud and really chuffed.

"It's a real accolade for the Mr Men and Little Miss characters to be on a Royal Mail stamp."

Philip Parker, of Royal Mail, said: "The Mr Men and Little Miss characters are a worldwide phenomenon.

"People identify with the different character traits, and we hope these stamps will brighten up the sending and receiving of mail."