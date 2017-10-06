Netflix increases price of streaming service in UK

Netflix has increased the price of its streaming service in the UK and US.

The monthly cost of a basic plan in the UK will remain at £5.99 but users will have to pay more for standard and premium memberships.

The price change will take effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing members will be given 30 days notice.

A standard UK membership, which allows users to watch in HD and on two screens at the same time, has risen from £7.49 to £7.99 per month.

The monthly fee for a premium account, which allows subscribers to view programmes on four different screens simultaneously and watch in HD and Ultra HD where available, has increased from £8.99 to £9.99.

A spokeswoman for the streaming service said: "From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster."

She added that more than 1,000 hours of original content was being added to the site in 2017.

The price change for existing customers will be rolled out in the next few months.

Subscribers will be notified from October 19, depending on their billing cycle, on when they will see the price change.