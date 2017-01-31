New 30,000 sq ft trampoline park to open in Hartlepool

Hartlepool’s leisure scene is set for a bounce with the opening of a new trampoline park in the town.

Jump 360 is a 30,000 sq. ft indoor trampoline park and will open its doors for the first time next week.

Families are set to enjoy Jump 360's new Hartlepool site.

The attraction includes a number of features such as air bags, climbing walls and tumble tracks as well as over 100 trampolines.

The new branch, which is at Sovereign Park near the Tees Bay Retail Park, is the second Jump 360 venue in the region and is set to follow the success of the company’s flagship site in Stockton.

Children and grown-ups alike can enjoy giant foam pits, dodgeball courts and basketball slam-dunk lanes as well as trying their hand at a brand-new over hang rock climbing activity.

Other features include foam pit slides, rope ladders, log rolls and Aero Ball as well as a designated area where children aged under five can bounce safely.

Floor plan of the new Jump 360 Hartlepool site.

Stuart Freeman, director at The Fun Shack Group which operates Jump 360, said: “We are thrilled to be launching a second Jump 360 Venue in the North East.

“This is a great opportunity to unveil some exciting new activities that really add to the Jump 360 experience.

“You are guaranteed a fun and exhilarating day out.”

Park bosses say that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have discovered that bouncing is 68% more effective than jogging and yet requires less effort.

The study also shows that trampolining develops upper and lower body strength better than weightlifting and performs better than swimming as an all-round exercise.

Owners of the park are now hoping that people see the new venue as an ideal place to go and lost weight and gain fitness.

As well as the new activities on offer, Jump 360 Hartlepool also features general bounce sessions everyday as well as Jump Junior – where toddlers can take to the air for the first time and Jump Support, the park’s sessions for visitors with additional needs.

Jump 360 is open from 12pm to 8pm, Monday to Thursday and Sunday during school term time, and from 12pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

February Half Term and holiday opening times are from 10am to 8pm from Monday to Thursday and Sunday and from 10am to 10pm Friday & Saturday.

To book a session go to www.jump360.co.uk/sessions.