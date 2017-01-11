New Costa Coffee is an early success

Shoppers have voted with their feet as they have welcomed the opening of a new Costa Coffee.

Hundreds of shoppers have visited the newest branch of the UK’s largest national coffeehouse, after it opened its doors in Billingham in December, creating seven new jobs in the process.

Costa Coffee recently signed a 10-year lease on the 2,000 sq ft unit with Billingham town centre owners and managers St Modwen, and follow Aldi and Co-Op Group in choosing to come to the town centre during the past 12 months.

Rob Richardson, asset and development manager at St. Modwen, said: “We are thrilled to see the new Costa Coffee store being so well received by shoppers in Billingham. Bringing more national retailers to the town centre further adds to our vibrant retail and leisure offering and we look forward to welcoming yet more shops and eateries to Billingham in 2017.”

Aimee Tebutt, store manager for the new Costa Coffee said: “The number of shoppers coming into the new store since opening has been very encouraging and we are looking forward to being a part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”

Bosses at St Modwen say they continue to invest in Billingham and is committed to revitalising the centre in order to make it a vibrant and convenient place to shop, relax and live.

In addition, St. Modwen remains focused supporting existing businesses to grow as well as creating a modern environment to attract new retailers to the centre, they say.