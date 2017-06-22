New jobs as Hartlepool recycling firm cleans up at awards

A Hartlepool recycling firm is expanding after scooping a major award.

J&B Recycling has created eight new roles and promoted three current employees to new positions after being named the ‘most outstanding in recycling solutions’ in the recent Corporate Livewire awards.

The firm won its first recycling contract in 2003 and went on to win contracts across the UK. In 2014 it received £7million from the Business Growth Fund that it used to invest in new machinery at its Hartlepool site.

Today the company has 21 vehicles, more than 200 members of staff and recycles 170,000 tonnes of materials annually across three sites in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough and has achieved an increase in turnover by 41% to £13.5m.

Managing director Vicki Jackson-Smith said: “In 2017 we are looking to build upon the success we’ve seen and are identifying potential new development areas that could lead to further growth in staff and turnover.”

J&B’s growing portfolio includes leading names such as Nifco UK, Lidl and UK Steel Enterprise as well as many high profile national and regional businesses.

Commenting on the new jobs, human resources manager Anne White said: “Here at J&B, we believe in promoting from within the company where possible and Claire, Sarah and Craig have all shown commitment and excellence in not only their roles but by taking on additional tasks and developing new skills.”