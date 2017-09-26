New jobs as Toys 'R' Us confirms details of new store in Sunderland

The world’s biggest toy retailer Toys “R” Us has confirmed it is to open a new store in Sunderland.

Ten new jobs will be created in the city centre when the toy specialist opens in the former Pep & Co unit, at Market Square, The Bridges next week.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in the US and Canada last week - but confirmed its UK operations remained unaffected, and that new store openings would go ahead.

Andy Bradley, centre director, said he was delighted to welcome another high-profile retailer at such a crucial time of the year.

“This is a great coup for the Bridges, as it will give Sunderland shoppers somewhere specific for toy shopping particularly in the run-up to Christmas,” he said.

“Shoppers have previously had to travel out of the city if they wanted to shop at Toys “R” Us, but now they don’t. We are confident that the new store will attract new visitors, which will, in turn, be a boost for other businesses.”

The new store will stock will this season’s most popular toys from Disney Cars 3, Despicable Me and Star Wars to Shopkins, LOL! Dolls and a wide range of pocket money treats such as LEGO and PJ Masks.

And, on Sunday 8 October, it will open an hour early to host an autism friendly and additional needs experience.

As part of the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour initiative, the store will turn down the noise and dim the lights to offer a quiet place for young people affected by autism to shop in a more relaxing environment without the hustle and bustle of normal shopping hours.

Peter Bradford, new store manager for Sunderland’s Toys “R” Us, said: “Bringing a convenient store to the Bridges is a great opportunity for us to serve the local community in a shopping mall environment.

Currently, Sunderland toy shoppers have to travel to Toys “R” Us stores in the Metro Centre, or Teesside which is over 20 miles away, but our new base here means we can offer ease and convenience to local shoppers and a whole lot of fun for the kids.”

The arrival of Toys “R” Us comes at the same time that two more businesses have set up shop in the centre.

Karman’s Turkish barber opened its doors earlier this month, offering traditional wet shaves and haircuts, while Autovalet is now based in the multi-storey car park, offering car washes and valets to shoppers.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to announce three new arrivals, and it’s always good to have a mix of major high street names and small, home-grown businesses like Karman’s,” added Mr Bradley.

“We are very proud that these retailers have chosen to join us.”

Toys “R” Us Sunderland will open next week. For more information about the Bridges, visit the website www.thebridges-shopping.com.