New recuits get on the career ladder at Hartlepool company

Two teenagers have started their career journeys by joining a Hartlepool chartered accountants.

Town firm Waltons Clark Whitehill, which also specialises in business advice, has taken on Kyle Crosby 18, and Jack Butler, 16.

It is fantastic to be able to provide opportunities for the next generation and Kyle and Jack also represent an investment in the future of Waltons Clark Whitehill Heather O’Driscoll

Bosses said they made the new appointments at a time when the company’s client base was growing.

Kyle, who has joined as an apprentice tax technician, in the firm’s tax team said he was “delighted” to be have joined a company with a great reputation in the town.

He completed his A-levels this summer at Hartlepool Sixth Form College and will work alongside George Hardey; Director and Head of Tax at the firm as well as other members of the team.

During his apprenticeship he will be studying for the Association of Taxation Technicians Qualification.

Fellow new arrival Jack is a former English Martyrs School student who completed his GCSEs this summer.

He has now joined the firm as an apprentice within the payroll and business administration department, which is managed by Shirley Lamb. Jack will be working towards a diploma in Payroll.

Heather O’Driscoll, managing director of Waltons Clark Whitehill, said: “Due to the continuing growth of our client base, we have expanded our teams across the firm.

“It is fantastic to be able to provide opportunities for the next generation and Kyle and Jack also represent an investment in the future of Waltons Clark Whitehill”

Kyle said: “I’m delighted to be starting my career in taxation at a great company, Waltons Clark Whitehill has a brilliant reputation within the local area.”

Jack said; “To get an apprenticeship with a local business straight from leaving school is fantastic and I’m extremely grateful that Waltons Clark Whitehill are helping me work towards a diploma in Payroll.”