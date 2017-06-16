Newcastle voted nation's favourite airport

Sun-seekers should fly from Newcastle but avoid Luton, according to a poll of UK travellers.

Newcastle International Airport was voted top by travellers who had passed through it.

Nearly a third (29 per cent) of all those surveyed who had used the Toon airport voted for it as their favourite.

However London Luton airport came bottom of the passenger satisfaction survey of 30 UK airports getting just four per cent voting for it as their favourite.

More than 2,000 passengers were surveyed on airport satisfaction by flightdelays.co.uk.

They were asked to rank airports they had visited for facilities, cleanliness, amenities (including shops and restaurants), staff, and speed of service.

They were asked to award scores from 0 - 5 in terms of how they rated the categories.

Britain's second favourite airport was Manchester (27%), followed by Birmingham and Bristol, which both tied with 23%.

The single highest average score (4.3) in any of the categories was given to the Isle of Man Airport for speed of service.

When asked which were their least favourite airports in the UK, London airports were voted worst overall.

Luton tied with Heathrow as the most unpopular with 17 per cent of passengers who had passed through them voting for them as their least favourite.

Exeter followed with 12 per cent and London Gatwick and Stansted both followed getting 11 per cent.

More than half of those surveyed, said they would travel further to avoid certain airports, with 15% of respondents willing to go more than 50 miles to do so.

Steve Phillips, at flight compensation experts, Flightdelays.co.uk, said: "It's surprising to see that some of the airports people use more frequently in this country, are actually disliked the most.

"It may be that the larger airports struggle to cope with more and more demand.

"Our research shows that our regional airports are ranked highly by the public and that's great as airports can be really stressful places.

"The last thing you want, when you've been up for hours packing and dragging your kids out of their beds in the middle of the night, is to battle a massive queue, only to be greeted with a face like thunder when you reach the check-in."

The figures showed that the average person visits the airport twice a year, with folk from Northern Irelanders taking the most trips annually.

Over two thirds of sunseekers enjoy eating or drinking in the airport to whittle away the hours in the departure lounge, while only 7% choose to snooze.