Nissan boss confident UK will negotiate Brexit deal to safeguard Sunderland plant's future

The chairman and CEO of car giant Renault-Nissan has said he is confident Britain will negotiate a deal on its exit from the EU that will safeguard the future of Nissan's plant in Sunderland.

Last year, Carlos Ghosn raised the possibility of moving the plant, which employs 7,000 people, but in October said he had been reassured by the Government about the plant's future.

That led to speculation the Government had offered incentives. Mr Ghosn said, without elaborating, that anything that would be a "very big negative" for exporters could lead to a "change in policy" by his company.

But he said he is "not foreseeing" that because "I know that this is something that's going to be at centre stage of preoccupation of the British Government".

Mr Ghosn, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said Tuesday's speech by Prime Minister Theresa May, in which she signalled the country will leave the single market, has not changed anything.

