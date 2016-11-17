Panackelty, parmo and pease pudding pizzas - traditional North East dishes celebrated in new range

Like corned beef and carrots on your pizza? No? What's wrong with you?

Traditional North East dishes have been reborn in pizza form, celebrating the region's culinary heritage and are now on the shelves for you to try. Here's a look at the flavours on offer - give the thumbs up to ones you'd try.







Four Asda stores in the North East are offering the pizzaa startinf from this Friday..



The company’s Middlesbrough, Washington and Newcastle Byker stores will each sell a pizza inspired by their local town’s history or most famous dish.



Asda Middlesbrough is set to cook up a parmo pizza, featuring chicken in breadcrumbs, a white béchamel sauce and mushrooms, all topped with lashings of parmesan.



The panacklety pizza takes centre stage at Asda Washington, which will be topped with corned beef, bacon and onion. Ham and pease pudding has inspired Newcastle’s Byker offering, which features a layer of pease budding on top of the base, as well as baked ham and sweetcorn.



Asda Hartlepool has looked to the town’s maritime history to create a pizza which is chockfull of fishy flavour, including anchovies and mackerel.



Shoppers looking to sample any of these pizzas can simply pick one up as they would any other ‘create your own’ pizza at the Asda stores listed above.



Lindsay Goldsbrough, Asda’s Senior Director of North East supercentres, said: “Our region must be one part of the UK which truly has a cuisine of its own and dishes such as the parmo and panaculty are just one element of the rich history of the North East.



“Our local pizza colleagues thought it would be fun to blend the dishes of our heritage with our 21st century love of pizza and are thrilled to offer North East customers some truly unique ‘create your own’ pizzas at four of our local counters.



“These recipes are being trialled for one weekend only and we can’t wait to hear shopper feedback on them.”



For more information on Asda and its stores, please visit www.asda.com.