Pools striker was firing on all cylinders in 1991

It looked like Pools had all the advantages going into this game.

They had pretty much an unchanged team and could even boast a welcome addition to the squad. Winger Neil Heaney was added to the 13-man outfit after joining Pools on loan from Arsenal.

Joe Allon goes up for a header.

At the same time, Chesterfield were struggling with injuries. Both the regular strikers were out – Andy Morris and Dave Caldwell. Dave Waller and captain Bryn Gunn were both injured.

But the visitors started the game strongly and John MacPhail was the only Pools defender who was not looking nervous.

Chesterfield’s Calvin Plummer got an early free shot at goal but he could only hammer the ball at the advertising hoardings at the side of the goal.

Plummer threatened again a minute later when he forced a corner which was taken by Ryan and only an outstretched leg from Pools keeper Cox prevented it from reaching a Chesterfield player.

The pass was perfect and Allon was all alone and he dashed towards the goal .... Allon struck it firmly to leave Leonard with no chance as it nestled in the back of the net Hartlepool Mail reporter, 1991

But the visitors’ hopes were hit hard when Sean Dyche had to be carried off the pitch with a foot injury. Lee Rogers came on as his replacement but he was only just back from injury himself.

After that, Pools came back into the game and they went ahead on 29 minutes.

Nobbs knocked the ball forward to the unmarked Allon in the centre of the field. The striker only had the goalkeeper to beat and he duly obliged to net his 17th goal of the season.

Pools continued to call the tune in the second half and Paul Dalton was at the heart of most of the action. One notable move saw him sail past both Hewitt and Williams on the left and then decide to take on a shot himself, but he rushed it and the ball sailed over the bar.

On 54 minutes, Pools doubled their lead and no one was surprised when they did.

Chesterfield defender Lee Francis was penalised by referee T Lunt when he twice tried to steal a few yards for a throw-in. From the resultant free kick, McKinnon fed Tupling who drove the ball low into the net without a Chesterfield player getting anywhere near the ball.

Hartlepool: Cox, Nobbs, McKinnon, Olsson, MacPhail, Bennyworth, Allon, Tupling, Baker, Honour, Dalton. Subs: Heaney, Tinkler.

Chesterfield: Leonard, Francis, Ryan, Lemon, Brien, Rolph, Williams, Dyche, Plummer, Cooke, Hewitt. Subs: Benjamin, Rogers.

Referee: T Lunt (Ashton-in-Makerfield).