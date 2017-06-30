Radley to host personalisation event at Dalton Park

Radley is hosting an event with your name written all over it at Dalton Park.

The popular handbag brand will hold a personalisation event tomorrow, on Saturday July 1, at the Murton store.

Shoppers who visit the store from 10am and spend over £75 will receive a limited edition handbag charm embossed with their very own initials.

Handbag lovers will be able to choose from a range of leather colours and finishes while enjoying a complimentary glass of fizz.

Louise Thompson, marketing manager at Dalton Park, said: “We’re so excited about Radley’s upcoming event here at Dalton Park.

“It’s the first time they have hosted this event at the centre, so if you love anything monogrammed, this has definitely got your name written all over it!”

Radley is situated near Dalton Park’s central entrance, next to Chapelle Jewellery across from Adidas Outlet.