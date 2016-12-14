Recruitment firm is booming as it celebrates 10th anniversary

A recruitment agency is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its most successful year yet.

Provide Education opened a new office at the Belasis Business Centre in Billingham in August and is based in Yorkshire.

The company has increased turnover by 15 per cent and taken on five new employees, boosting the staff team to 22.

Director Katie Buckle, who co-founded the company with Barry Simmons, said: “When we started out 10 years ago, we worked with just 30 schools, so to be now working with 20 times that amount is fantastic.

“It hasn’t always been plain sailing, especially being a young company during a recession, but we’ve grown year on year and have a great team behind us.

“Recruitment is a competitive industry, but we’re specialists within our sector and have worked hard to build a reputation that has helped us both retain clients and attract new ones too.”

This year also saw Provide Education retain the industry gold standard for the way it vets teachers and support staff before sending them into schools.

Every new candidate joining Provide Education has a face-to-face interview with one of the company’s consultants to ensure thorough vetting procedures and paperwork is carried out, and so that the candidate can discuss what kind of jobs and schools would suit them best.

The company then provides on-going support, training and development.

Katie said: “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far but we won’t be resting on our laurels - we’re already looking forward to working with even more schools and teachers in 2017.”