Subway set to create 5,000 new jobs in next three years

Subway plans to serve up 5,000 new jobs by 2020 in a major expansion across the UK and Ireland.

The fast food chain said it will roll out another 500 stores within the next three years, bolstering its footprint to 3,000 restaurants.

Subway, which was founded in Connecticut, USA, in 1965, has grown to 44,000 stores in 112 countries thanks to the popularity of its submarine sandwiches.

Peter Dowding, country director for the UK and Ireland, said the move will strengthen the chain's position within the UK market.

He said: "The growth expansion has been continual. What we have achieved over the last few years has been phenomenal for the brand and for our franchisees across the UK and Ireland.

"We set some very ambitious targets in 2012, where we said we would get 3,000 stores by 2020 and we are well on our way to achieving that.

"In fact, we will be opening our 2,500th store, which is a fantastic achievement for the brand in the UK. It strengthens our position in the market as being the leading quick service chain in the UK."

Subway's UK and Ireland turnover reached £515 million in 2016. The firm plans to open 150 stores by the end of this year.

Mr Dowding said Subway's UK operation has been going through a "massive brand transformation", with plans to kick-start a new online ordering platform in 12 months' time.

He said the business was also tackling the Brexit-induced rise in inflation by working with its suppliers to "lock down prices for the next couple of years".