Talks bid to avert pre-Christmas strike by Argos delivery drivers

Talks are to be held in a bid to avert a strike by drivers who deliver goods for retail giant Argos.

Members of Unite employed by Wincanton at a distribution centre in Staffordshire are due to walk out for three days from next Tuesday, which the union warned threatens the delivery of goods in the run-up to Christmas.

The union is embroiled in a row over holiday back pay.

Unite regional officer Rick Coyle said talks will be held on Wednesday under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas.

"For more than two years Unite has tried to solve this dispute and tomorrow we will continue to strain every sinew to achieve that goal," he said.

"However, until there is a satisfactory settlement, the 72-hour strike due to start on Tuesday is still scheduled to go ahead."

An Argos spokesman said: "We would encourage both sides to keep talking with the aim of coming to a swift resolution.

"We also have contingency plans in place and can reassure customers we're working hard to ensure this will not impact our deliveries this Christmas."