Tata steel and unions to meet over deal to save thousands of jobs

Leaders of thousands of workers at steel giant Tata will meet today to discuss a potential deal aimed at securing their future after months of uncertainty.

Officials from Community, Unite and the GMB will discuss proposals with representatives from Tata plants across the country.

The proposals cover investment in sites including Hartlepool and the huge plant at Port Talbot in South Wales, job guarantees and pensions.

The future of Tata plants has been in doubt since its UK business was put up for sale in March.

The Indian conglomerate put the sale on hold in the summer as it considered a tie-up with German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp.

Any potential deal is likely to be put to a ballot of union members, with a result not expected until the new year.

Tata employs thousands of workers, including more than 4,000 at Port Talbot, and others at Trostre and Shotton in Wales, Corby, Hartlepool and at sites in the West Midlands.