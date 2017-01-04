Transport firm is geared up for more success

A transport specialist is gearing up for further growth after steering its businesses to success in 2016.

Last year was the best to date for the Billingham-based Nicholson Group.

I know how difficult it can be to get a new business up and running as I started this firm when I was 17. But we want to help those young entrepreneurs with the right drive and enthusiasm and are always on the lookout for our next project. David Nicholson

All its companies increased turnover, while staffing levels have never been higher.

Chairman Bob Forster said: “The core of our business is Nicholson’s Transport, and that has continued to prosper in challenging economic conditions.

“But I am most proud of our workforce – we are now at 60 staff across the group – and they all share a commitment to the values of the Nicholson Group.”

One of many successes this year was employee Eric Conner winning an award for his willingness to go the extra mile to help the business and his colleagues.

Nicholson’s Transport was also awarded the Certificate of Operational Excellence from The Pallet Network, which represents hundreds of transport companies across the UK.

But most satisfying for group founder David Nicholson was the mentoring of young entrepreneurs with links to the transport and logistics sector.

The first to benefit was Dan Robson, 29, whose herb and flower seed retail business Green Digit is now florishing in its own 2,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Gateshead.

Mr Nicholson then turned his attentions to support J.N.Rusticus, managed by Joe Nicholson – a new furniture business which sources and sells unique, ethically-sourced home and office furniture from around the world.

He said the organisation wants “to help young entrepreneurs with the right drive and enthusiasm” and is always on the lookout for its next project.