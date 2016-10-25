Why a third Heathrow runway could bring massive benefits to North East

Newcastle Airport chiefs have welcomed the decision to build a third runway at Heathrow.

The Government has chosen to adopt a third runway at Heathrow as its preferred option for airport capacity in the South East, rather than at Gatwick.

It's a controversial decision which will give campaigners in the South glum faces, but bosses at Newcastle International Airport said the move, which came a recommendation by the Airports Commission, could be great news for the North East.

Graeme Mason, planning and corporate affairs director at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are pleased that the Government has agreed with the recommendations of the Airports Commission and decided in favour of expanding Heathrow.

"We will now support the Government and others to ensure that the third runway is built and to maximise the benefits to the North East that this development will bring."

He added: “The North East currently enjoys good connectivity into Heathrow with up to six British Airways services a day, supporting over 500,000 passengers to and from the North East. By constructing a third runway, and providing additional capacity, we hope these services can be safeguarded, and can in the future also connect to a much wider range of global destinations.”

Councillor Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Lead for the LA7 Shareholders, said: “The future success of the North East economy is dependent upon our region having good connectivity. Heathrow remains our largest hub connection.

"I welcome the fact that the Government now favours the expansion of Heathrow, given that in recommending the Heathrow option the Airports Commission recognised its importance to regions such as the North East.”