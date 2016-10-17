Would you order a Greggs delivery?

Craving a sausage roll or a cake at your desk? Greggs could have you covered with its new delivery service.

The bakery is currently carrying out a delivery service trial at Newcastle's Cobalt Business Park before testing it out in more locations across the country.

Soon, you might be able to get your sandwiches and sweet treats straight to your door!

Sandwich platters, single sandwiches, sausage rolls, sweet treats and other snacks are currently available as part of Greggs Delivered.

The next locations to benefit from a trial will be Newcastle city centre, Newcastle's Quorum Business Park and Manchester and London city centres.

The minimum delivery price is £25.

