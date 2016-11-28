‘You’re open, humble, honest and hard-working’ – power station boss’s parting tribute to people of Hartlepool

A power station director is saying goodbye to the North East with a message for Hartlepool.

Simon Parsons urged the town and North East to promote itself more because it is a fantastic place to live and raise a family.

Simon Parsons, Hartlepool Power Station director.

The director of Hartlepool’s power plant is leaving to become the head of a new deconstruction department within EDF Energy.

He said: “You have got wonderful infrastructure but most of all, you have the people. You have a community spirit which can’t be matched by many places. You are humble, honest, hard-working and they are very endearing qualities.

“From day one, I have been welcomed and I have very mixed emotions about going. A lot of me wants to stay and continue the relationships.

“But I am keen to go on and support the organisation elsewhere.”

Mr Parsons’ highlights of four years in Hartlepool include extending the lifespan of the power station to 2024 and encouraging a new generation of workers.

But there’s been a big social impact as well. He admitted his family had “spent most of our weekends on some beach or other”, or visited the region’s many tourist attractions.

“It is a wonderful environment to bring up children,” said father-of-two Simon.

The huge Manchester United fan said his many memories include the Monday morning banter at the power station after the weekend’s football matches.

“That will live in the memory for a long time,” he said. “Everyone up here supports a football team and it always made for an enjoyable Monday.”

Hartlepool as a town has impressed him.

“The thing I have taken is the thirst to grow,” he added. “There are housing projects going on to bring people in and that is wonderful. There is a great opportunity here.”

He highlighted North East good news stories such as the Government deal to give more powers to the Tees Valley including Hartlepool, and the planned new power plant at Wilton as examples of the area doing its best to thrive.

l Mr Parsons talks more about the power station and his legacy in Wednesday’s Business Update page in the Hartlepool Mail.