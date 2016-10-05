Young mum Courtney has a bright future at Peterlee firm

A young mum has become a permanent new recruit at a Peterlee firm after proving to be such a success as an apprentice.

Courtney Million, 20, has joined LEC Consultancy full time.

Courtney, who was recruited into the role by Peterlee-based KF Training, said she was “over the moon” to be offered the role.

She said that, as a young mum, she “really wanted to take this chance to impress.”

“I am being given more and more responsibility and the chance to work on some really exciting and challenging projects which is fantastic.”

LEC has secured new clients recently including J Denham Metals, SORA, ProBio, Orangebox Training and Hiatco.

It also counts NSK Bearings, ZF TRW, Mecaplast, Durham Oktoberfest, Peterlee Business Park, Astley and Hawkesworth Appliance Testing among the businesses it supports.

Managing director Leanne English said: “The design side of the business has grown significantly, and with a number of client wins recently, it was an easy decision to offer her the permanent job with LEC Consultancy.

“After a challenging start to the year the business has really flourished, and we’re certainly heading towards the end of 2016 on a high.

“We’re now very much focusing on our aims and objectives for 2017 which we’re confident will result in further growth.”